On Thursday, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen met to discuss the Parkway West Study and what they should focus on next to improve the area. City Planner Cary Patterson says he agrees with the majority of the board when they say the citizen’s should stop looking at the city as a west side and an east side and start focusing on improving the community as a whole.

NEWS-062417-PKWY STUDY - 23rd June 2017

The board also discussed the need to do a market study and economic development plan for the entire community.