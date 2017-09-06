The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is considering raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products. The proposed ordinance was originally discussed in May but was pulled from the agenda without a decision. Now they’re going to revisit the issue and consider whether they want to proceed.

NEWS-090717-OB TOBACCO - 6th September 2017

The ordinance would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy tobacco as well alternative tobacco products, such as vaping cartridges. City Administrator Jeana Woods said they heard passionate arguments on both sides when they brought the issue up the first time. When the board meets Thursday, they’ll discuss the topic, but it won’t be a public hearing. Woods, though, says the public can still share their thoughts with the board.

NEWS - 09-06-17 Jeana Woods 2 - 6th September 2017

Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm.