The second reading to establish the Osage Beach Commons TIF Plan will highlight tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting. Another big topic for the board to discuss will be an ordinance to amend the code involving careful and prudent driving. During their meeting two weeks ago, the board raised questions when presented with the idea to allow police to write traffic tickets on private property. Tonight’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting will be at 6 o’clock in City Hall.