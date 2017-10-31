News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach, MoDot Discuss Roadway Maintenance

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach Seal

Osage Beach may look to relieve MoDot of some responsibility along high-visibility roadways.  At a work session last night, the city’s Board of Aldermen met with MoDot officials to hash out some concerns over mowing and other maintenance issues, primarily relating to, but not limited to, the expressway and Osage Beach Parkway. City officials expressed a willingness to craft maintenance agreements with MoDot to shift some of the projects on to the city’s shoulders. Mayor John Olivarri says the next step is up to the city to decide exactly what they want to do.

      NEWS-10-31-17 John Olivarri MoDot 1 - 31st October 2017

 

Issues of concern included weed and wildflower control, mowing, striping, and trash pickup.  MoDot officials admitted at the meeting they were not able to meet their own policy standards this year but left the meeting with a promise to improve going forward.MoDot also said they are willing to hear the city’s ideas and negotiate some shared responsibilities.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.