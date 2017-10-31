Osage Beach may look to relieve MoDot of some responsibility along high-visibility roadways. At a work session last night, the city’s Board of Aldermen met with MoDot officials to hash out some concerns over mowing and other maintenance issues, primarily relating to, but not limited to, the expressway and Osage Beach Parkway. City officials expressed a willingness to craft maintenance agreements with MoDot to shift some of the projects on to the city’s shoulders. Mayor John Olivarri says the next step is up to the city to decide exactly what they want to do.

Issues of concern included weed and wildflower control, mowing, striping, and trash pickup. MoDot officials admitted at the meeting they were not able to meet their own policy standards this year but left the meeting with a promise to improve going forward.MoDot also said they are willing to hear the city’s ideas and negotiate some shared responsibilities.