Osage Beach Offering Safe Exchange Zones

Online swap shops and other markets are becoming more popular every year. With that comes the rising concern of scams or criminals robbing someone when they meet to make the exchange. Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis says they’re going to begin doing their part to keep people safe by providing them with a Safe Exchange Zone.

      TODD DAVIS - 8th April 2017

The Safe Exchange Zone is located in the City Hall parking lot and will be under 24-hour video surveillance. Signs for the zone will be put up in the near future.

