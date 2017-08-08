City officials from Osage Beach will make a break from the norm this week to gather in the state capitol for a special work session. Administrator Jeana Woods says the purpose of the gathering will be to learn how to stay focused while, at the same time, building on the future…

NEWS-080817-OB WORK SESSION - 8th August 2017

The gathering begins with a dinner Wednesday night followed by an all-day work session on Thursday. The cost of the work session comes out the city’s budget for training purposes.