City officials from Osage Beach will make a break from the norm this week to gather in the state capitol for a special work session. Administrator Jeana Woods says the purpose of the gathering will be to learn how to stay focused while, at the same time, building on the future…
The gathering begins with a dinner Wednesday night followed by an all-day work session on Thursday. The cost of the work session comes out the city’s budget for training purposes.
