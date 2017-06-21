Recently, many people have noticed some changes being made to the Osage Beach Outlet Mall. Parts of the welcoming sign are blacked out as part of those changes, which has people concerned about what may be going on. General Manager Morgan Crainshaw says there’s no need to panic, as they’ve just changed the name of the outlet mall. She says the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace is in the process of transitioning signage to reflect the new name. She also says that, as the top shopping destination in the Lake of the Ozarks area, they continue to explore new opportunities and experiences to offer their guests.