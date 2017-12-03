Some anxious moments in Osage Beach when a natural gas issue was reported. The incident happened Saturday night prompting the Osage Beach Parkway to be closed to traffic from the Dierberg’s intersection to Chef Street in the area of the outlet mall. The issue, apparently, was the result of a broken gas main. Personnel from Osage Beach Fire, Summit Natural Gas and the city responded to the scene. The parkway was reopened about two hours later.