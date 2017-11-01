The Osage Beach Police made six arrests over the last week. Among them was a pair of teenagers from Columbia. 18-year old Devon Leach and 17-year old Dashon Foster were both charged with resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or a stop.

Also arrested was a 27-year old from Camdenton. Megan Lea Ireland was charged with possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Police say Ireland was also cited for speeding, which was the reason for the initial traffic stop.