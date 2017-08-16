The Osage Beach Police Department is raising money for Special Olympics. This weekend they’ll hold their first fundraiser for the organization. Officers will be at the entrance of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace taking donations by cash, check, or credit card. They’ll also be in the parking lot of First Bank selling raffle tickets. The grand prize will be a 2017 Honda Pilot with seven other finalists winning $500 in cash. All proceeds will go to benefit the nearly 40,000 athletes of the Special Olympics of Missouri.