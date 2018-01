The Osage Beach Police report four arrests over the last week. 58-year old Kenneth Niswonger (Osage Beach) – 3rd degree domestic assault. 24-year old Nicole Miller (Osage Beach) – failure to appear, seat belt violations, failure to register a vehicle. 21-year old Ronald Shrauger (Springfield) – unspecified warrant. 17-year old Cameron Keene (Iberia) – unspecified warrant, multiple motor vehicle violations.