It was a slower-than-normal week in terms of call responses for the Osage Beach Police, although they did arrest five people between February 5th and 11th. Three of the arrests were suspects wanted on outstanding warrants. 60-year old Mark Smetana of Lake Ozark was arrested for persistent DWI and several traffic violations, including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000. The final arrest involved 48-year old Dean Allen Holden of Eldon, who was picked up on a stealing charge.