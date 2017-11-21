Osage Beach police report a fairly routine week. Lieutenant Michael O’Day says, for the time period ending this past Sunday, officers conducted 59 traffic stops. The net result was, at least, six people being taken into custody. Included was 40-year-old Lorrena May Webber of Windsor. Webber was taken to the Camden County Jail and officially charged with three felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, one count of possessing drug paraphernalia and a couple traffic violations. Her bond was set at $10-thousand cash only. Of the five others also arrested by Osage Beach, two were charged with misdemeanor possession, two on traffic-related charges and one on an outstanding seat belt ticket in Miller County.