The Osage Beach Police responded to over 300 calls in the last week. Those calls resulted in seven arrests between December 18th and 24th. We previously reported on a pair of drug arrests involving Tiffanie Davis of Brumley and Jeremy Tibbs of Camdenton. The police also arrested two others on drug offenses. They were 32-year old Cory Robert Berry of Strafford and 23-year old Courtney Michelle Marval of Linn Creek. Strafford was charged with possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He also had outstanding warrants. Marvel was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with motor vehicle violations.