Osage Beach Police Report Two More Drug Arrests

osage beach police

The Osage Beach Police responded to over 300 calls in the last week.  Those calls resulted in seven arrests between December 18th and 24th.  We previously reported on a pair of drug arrests involving Tiffanie Davis of Brumley and Jeremy Tibbs of Camdenton.  The police also arrested two others on drug offenses.  They were 32-year old Cory Robert Berry of Strafford and 23-year old Courtney Michelle Marval of Linn Creek.  Strafford was charged with possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.  He also had outstanding warrants.  Marvel was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with motor vehicle violations.

