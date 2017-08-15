The Osage Beach Police responded to over 300 calls last week. The two leading categories were building checks and traffic stops, with over 100 apiece. The nature of the other calls had a wide-ranging variety, from an abandoned vehicle to two reported rape cases. The runs resulted in 12 arrests, mostly for people with outstanding warrants. Three suspects were arrested on drug charges while one, a Kansas City man, was charged with resisting or interfering with arrest.