A DWI stop, a wanted man, and a drug-related arrest highlighted the last week for the Osage Beach Police. Five people were arrested between January 1st and 7th. Among them:

44-year old Lee Jeorling of Camdenton – possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia

35-year old Dennis Gray of Camdenton – four warrants for probation violation and unlawful use of a firearm

58-year old Randie Oliver of Sunrise Beach – DWI, careless & imprudent driving, suspended license, no insurance