Osage Beach Proposing Raising Legal Smoking Age

By Leave a Comment

 Pack of cigarettes, close-up

After the idea of making the Lake Area smoke-free didn’t gain much momentum, a new proposal was brought to the Board of Aldermen in Osage Beach last night. Alderman Jeff Bethurem made a suggestion to the rest of the Board that they raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21. He says that quitting tobacco use himself last year made him realize that the longer they can try keeping the habit from teens and young adults, the better it is for them. Mayor John Olivarri asked for input from the other aldermen and they unanimously agreed to take a look at an official ordinance proposal. They hope to have that proposal on the agenda at their next meeting on April 20th.

