The Osage Beach baseball fields will be a little easier to keep clean after last night. During the Board of Aldermen meeting, the board approved the purchase of a Turf Rake that will sift through that infield and pick up the rocks the come up throughout the year. Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Vandevoort says it’s a good purchase, from a safety standpoint.

The total cost of the equipment will be $21,500.