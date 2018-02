An organization that helps senior citizens is looking for more help. The Osage Beach Senior Center says they can always use more volunteers.

NEWS-2-21-18 Lisa Hill - 21st February 2018

That’s Lisa Hill. Another way you can help is by attending their fundraising dinner theater March 3rd. Proceeds from that night will be used to help provide meals and delivery for homebound seniors. For more details call Lisa at the senior center….the number is 573-348-2909.