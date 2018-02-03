Osage Beach is considering adopting a city-wide trash pickup service…but they won’t discuss it again for a couple of weeks. The Board of Aldermen is weighing their options in regards to selecting a single, contracted vendor to provide trash pickup around the city. It’s a service not currently offered by Osage Beach. Initial research indicates that implementing that system could reduce wear and tear on city streets from multiple trash companies running routes. It would also position the city to negotiate a better rate for city residents. The problem – if the city chooses to select a single provider, it will be a lengthy process. They would have to provide a notice of intent for all current companies providing the service and then wait two years before actually signing a contract. Due to an absence of two aldermen at Thursday’s meeting, the discussion has been tabled until the next meeting.