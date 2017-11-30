News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Another large conference is coming to the Osage Beach area.  Around 1200 members of the Missouri Farm Bureau will be in town early next week for the organization’s 103rd annual meeting.  The conference begins Sunday at Tan-Tar-A.  Over the course of the three day meetings, members will hear from speakers including current and former legislators, commodities experts, and national news ag analysts, along with Governor Greitens, Lt. Governor Parson, Attorney General Josh Hawley, and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.  That conference will conclude on Tuesday.

