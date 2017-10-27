Osage Beach Police Lt. Michael O’Day was on “The Ozarks Today” to discuss the importance of a working relationship with media outlets. O’Day’s often in charge of communicating information to the media and the public. He says it’s something the city is constantly working to improve on.

The Lieutenant said they are always looking for classes, seminars and other opportunities to improve public relation skills, which he says is mutually beneficial in terms of letting the public know what’s happening. O’Day said just as important as an initial press release is the follow-up after an event.

