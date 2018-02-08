News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach Trash Pick-up Proposal May Have Opposition

Osage Beach Seal

A decision to choose a single provider for garbage removal in Osage Beach has drawn a bit of opposition.  The city is considering the possibility of contracting with one company to help preserve road conditions and negotiate a lower price for customers. A caller to “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS though feels that that shouldn’t be the city’s decision to make.

      NEWS-2-8-18 Caller Opposes Trash Plan - 8th February 2018

 

City Administrator Jeana Woods says there is a definite advantage, though, to bidding “en masse.”

      NEWS-2-8-18 JEANA WOODS COMPETITION - 8th February 2018

 

The decision is a long way from being made.  The Board of Aldermen is expected to continue the conversation at their next meeting.  If they decide to adopt the plan, it will take at least two years to implement.

