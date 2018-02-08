A decision to choose a single provider for garbage removal in Osage Beach has drawn a bit of opposition. The city is considering the possibility of contracting with one company to help preserve road conditions and negotiate a lower price for customers. A caller to “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS though feels that that shouldn’t be the city’s decision to make.

City Administrator Jeana Woods says there is a definite advantage, though, to bidding “en masse.”

The decision is a long way from being made. The Board of Aldermen is expected to continue the conversation at their next meeting. If they decide to adopt the plan, it will take at least two years to implement.