The city of Osage Beach is working their way through town picking up leaves. The annual pick up program usually takes about 3-4 weeks to complete, depending on the weather. A lot of city residents may not know, though, that they can get their leaves back if they want. Public Works Director Nick Edelman says they compost the leaves they pick up and make that available for anyone who wants it.

NEWS-12-1-17 Nick Edelman 2 - 1st December 2017

The compost is at the public works garage in case you need it for your garden in the spring or whatever purpose you may need it for. Edelman says they’re hoping to expand that compost pile and make improvements to help it compost more quickly.