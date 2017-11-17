News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison

An Osage Beach woman is heading to a federal prison.  27-year old Chrystal Lynn Bernstein will spend three years behind bars without parole after stealing people’s mail and their identities.  She’ll also have to pay over $13,000 in restitution. Federal prosecutors say she used the information she stole to cash fraudulent checks at area banks.  Bernstein was able to open a number of bank accounts using stolen names and social security numbers and altered the payees on stolen checks.  Her scam involved several banks in Boone and Camden Counties.  Authorities were tipped off when they pulled Bernstein over in February and found someone else’s driver’s license, credit card, and social security card.

