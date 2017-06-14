Last month, the Osage Energy Center at Bagnell Dam produced over 168,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity. Ameren reports that May’s production is the second highest month in their history. The only month higher was January of last year, which also followed flooding in the area. Ameren says the increase in energy output was caused by the rain, the $52 million project to upgrade the dam that is currently underway, and regular upkeep and maintenance. The Osage Energy Center has been producing energy since 1931.