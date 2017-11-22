Despite warnings from area fire protection districts, people are still burning and it’s led to several fires in the last few days. Gravois Fire Protection District handled three natural cover fires on Monday. Chief Ed Hancock says people need to adhere to the warnings – it’s simply not safe to burn outdoors right now.

Even if you’ve previously issued a burn permit, you need to call your area FPD the day of your planned burn to find out if you can go ahead with it. Right now, you cannot. And Hancock says they don’t expect that to change for several days.

If you are burning without a permit or don’t follow the other safety rules, you CAN be cited and held liable for any damages if your fire gets out of control.