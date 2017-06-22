Since the federal disaster declaration, over 1,200 applications for assistance have been approved by FEMA throughout the state. The assistance amount has reached nearly $8 million. The National Flood Insurance Program has also received over 1,200 claims and payments total over $28 million. Those numbers are expected to rise as the series of meetings with local governments and nonprofit agencies considering federal assistance began on Monday. FEMA recommends all potential applicants attend a briefing. Today’s briefing will be at the Little Theater in Camdenton at 9 a.m.