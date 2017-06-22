News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Over 1,200 Applications Approved By FEMA Statewide

Since the federal disaster declaration, over 1,200 applications for assistance have been approved by FEMA throughout the state. The assistance amount has reached nearly $8 million. The National Flood Insurance Program has also received over 1,200 claims and payments total over $28 million. Those numbers are expected to rise as the series of meetings with local governments and nonprofit agencies considering federal assistance began on Monday. FEMA recommends all potential applicants attend a briefing. Today’s briefing will be at the Little Theater in Camdenton at 9 a.m.

