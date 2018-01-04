News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Overland Park Boat Show Begins Today

By Leave a Comment

Cold weather has us all thinking about spring and summer.  That may make this a perfect time for the first major boat show of the year.  The Overland Park Boat Show gets underway today across the border in Kansas.

      NEWS-01-04-18 Bob May Boat Show 1 - 4th January 2018

 

That’s our own Captain Bob May who’s at the show as a participant as well as doing live broadcasts on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.  He says the show will feature 40 boat lines from 18 different dealers, along with around 50 other vendors covering everything having to do with boating and more.

      NEWS-01-04-18 Bob May Boat Show 2 - 4th January 2018

 

The Overland Park Boat Show is sponsored by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association and runs through Sunday.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.