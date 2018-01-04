Cold weather has us all thinking about spring and summer. That may make this a perfect time for the first major boat show of the year. The Overland Park Boat Show gets underway today across the border in Kansas.

That’s our own Captain Bob May who’s at the show as a participant as well as doing live broadcasts on 93.5 Rocks the Lake. He says the show will feature 40 boat lines from 18 different dealers, along with around 50 other vendors covering everything having to do with boating and more.

The Overland Park Boat Show is sponsored by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association and runs through Sunday.