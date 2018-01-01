News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Overlapping Calls Problematic for Sunrise Beach Firefighters

By Leave a Comment

You call 9-1-1 for a fire department and you expect them to respond quickly. However, that response in the Sunrise Beach District may be delayed because of the call load and what is becoming an increasing problem across the Lake Area…the overlapping of calls…

      NEWS-01-01-18 SBFD Overlap - 1st January 2018

Sunrise Beach Chief Dennis Reilly says the only real option is to find funding for a second fully-staffed station house. The chief would also like to hire on three more firefighters to give the district a total of 20 fulltime personnel. Going to the public asking to increase the tax levy is up to the district’s board of directors. A similar effort back in April was narrowly shot down by only 20 votes.

