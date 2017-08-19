Despite rumors to the contrary, there WILL be a second season of the Netflix series “Ozark,” The series is produced by and starring Jason Bateman who portrays a financial advisor from Chicago and uproots his family moving to the Ozarks. In their new home, he’s forced into the shady world of money laundering for a drug kingpin while, at the same time, having to co-exist with a local drug dealer who doesn’t appreciate competition and having to avoid an FBI agent on his trail. Several scenes for the first 10-episode series were shot here at Lake of the Ozarks in different locations including the Bagnell Dam Strip and in the Camdenton area. At the current time, it’s not known if Bateman and his co-stars will return to the Lake Area to shoot any more scenes, or when the next series is expected to be released.