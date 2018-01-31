News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Paid Family Leave Gaining Momentum

A measure to give workers paid time off for medical reasons appears to be gaining momentum across the country.  In his State of the Union, President Donald Trump expressed support for it and called on Congress to deliver a plan.  Vicki Shabo is the Vice-President for Workplace Policies and Strategies for the National Partnership for Women and Families.  She discussed the issue on “The Ozarks Today” and said it’s drawing support across the board.

A proposal in D.C. would allow workers to collect a percentage of their pay for up to 12 weeks for medical purposes.  Employers and workers would each contribute a percentage of pay that goes into a fund to pay for the leave time.  Currently only 15% of workers across the country have access to paid family leave.

