Parkway West Meeting Tonight

Osage Beach is hosting a special meeting to discuss a number of topics. Mayor John Olivarri says it’s going to be very informal with one particular topic on top of their priority list.

On April 27th, representatives from HDR Engineering presented citizens with a number of ideas they had to improve the area, such as utilizing the state park more, examining the Key Largo intersection, and improving their marketing strategies. The city now plans to use this meeting tonight to decide on their next step. The meeting will be at City Hall beginning at 6 o’clock.

