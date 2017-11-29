A 67-year-old from Macks Creek now finds himself appearing on the Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s “most wanted” page. John Newell Peavey was added to the “most wanted” list on Wednesday. Peavey is charged with one class-C felony count of 2nd degree domestic assault. The charge dates back to an incident which, apparently, happened in May of 2013. Bond was set at five-thousand dollars cash or twenty-thousand dollars surety. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peavey should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.