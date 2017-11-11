The Miller County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest after a recent theft. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the individual, allegedly, attempted to sell…or sold…a time lapse camera taken from a location off Route-W to an area pawn shop. A surveillance picture of the individual in the pawn shop trying to sell the stolen item appears on the KRMS website. Anyone with information should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department (573-369-2341) or your local law enforcement agency.