The motion hearing for a Highway Patrol Trooper charged for the drowning of a 20 year old man at the lake is scheduled for today. Trooper Anthony Piercy was arresting Brandon Ellingson when Ellingson fell overboard and consequently drowned. He’s been charged with the Class C Felony of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter. The Jury Trial is set to begin on July 10th with Judge Roger Prokes presiding over the case.