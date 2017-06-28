The Missouri Officer charged for the drowning of a 20 year old Iowa man has reached a plea deal. Trooper Anthony Piercy was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after the accidental drowning of Brandon Ellingson, who fell off the trooper’s boat while being transported for an alleged BWI incident. Piercy plead guilty to a lesser charge of a Class B Misdemeanor for Negligent Operation of a Vessel. The maximum sentence Piercy could receive is six months in prison or up to two years probation. His sentencing is set for September 8th.