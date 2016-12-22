After about nine months, the fight against Planning and Zoning codes is finally over for a Sunrise Beach man. Jim Pieschl says he just hopes things can change for the sake of everyone else who goes before the committee.
Pieschl’s fight started in March when he was trying to place his mobile home up two tiers in a mobile home park he’s owned since 1999. He wants to do that so he can bring in a second mobile for his friend Dennis, a disabled Vietnam Veteran. He says, because of the way Camden County Planning and Zoning codes are written, this entire process will cost him $10,000 to $12,000.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.