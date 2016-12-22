After about nine months, the fight against Planning and Zoning codes is finally over for a Sunrise Beach man. Jim Pieschl says he just hopes things can change for the sake of everyone else who goes before the committee.

Jim Pieschl - 22nd December 2016

Pieschl’s fight started in March when he was trying to place his mobile home up two tiers in a mobile home park he’s owned since 1999. He wants to do that so he can bring in a second mobile for his friend Dennis, a disabled Vietnam Veteran. He says, because of the way Camden County Planning and Zoning codes are written, this entire process will cost him $10,000 to $12,000.