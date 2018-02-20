News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics This Weekend

People with brave souls and big hearts will gather at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend for an annual tradition that will test their mettle and help a great cause.  It’s Super Plunge weekend – the annual fundraising effort for the Special Olympics of Missouri.

That’s Osage Beach Police Lt. Michael O’Day.  He’s been doing the plunge in one form or another for nine years.  He says it’s all about helping people.

Between plungers, volunteers, and the support teams, there will be a small army participating this weekend.  Events include the plunge, the polar bear strut 5K, a pee-wee plunge for kids, and the after party at Tan-Tar-A Saturday evening.

