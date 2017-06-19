Eldon Police were assisted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday when a woman was threatening to jump off a bridge. Officers were called to the Highway 54 bridge over Highway M. Miller County Corporal Scott Patrick and Eldon Corporal Todd Warner made attempts to talk to the woman but she resisted conversation. She eventually told police she didn’t want to do it anymore and at that point, police ran to the woman and pulled her to safety. He name is not being released for privacy purposes.