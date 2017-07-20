News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Polly Stanton Passes Away

By Leave a Comment

Lela Stanton photo 001

The City of Lake Ozark mourns the passing of a former longtime business owner. Lela Pauline Stanton, who went by “Polly,” died yesterday at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care. Polly Stanton and her husband Lon, who preceded Polly in death, were owners of the Stanton Novelty Company for many years. Polly was known for her passion for gardening and was a founding member of the Arrowhead Beach Garden Club. A visitation is planned for this Saturday, the 22nd, from 11a-1p at Lake Ozark Christian Church with a service to follow. Burial, after, will be in the Freedom Cemetery in Linn Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Homes and memorials are suggested to “CURE SMA” in Elk Grove, Illinois. Polly Stanton was 96.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.