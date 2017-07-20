The City of Lake Ozark mourns the passing of a former longtime business owner. Lela Pauline Stanton, who went by “Polly,” died yesterday at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Health Care. Polly Stanton and her husband Lon, who preceded Polly in death, were owners of the Stanton Novelty Company for many years. Polly was known for her passion for gardening and was a founding member of the Arrowhead Beach Garden Club. A visitation is planned for this Saturday, the 22nd, from 11a-1p at Lake Ozark Christian Church with a service to follow. Burial, after, will be in the Freedom Cemetery in Linn Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hedges-Scott Funeral Homes and memorials are suggested to “CURE SMA” in Elk Grove, Illinois. Polly Stanton was 96.