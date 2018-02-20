Power and electric providers across the Lake Area and beyond are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. Uncertainty still remains with a potential ice storm that could rival, or be worse than, the historic January 2007 event in Missouri is in the forecast. Byron Dudley, Manager of Communications and PR for Laclede Electric, says crews are ready to respond quickly if a major ice event does happen.

NEWS-2-20-18 Ice Storm Plans - 20th February 2018

The potential for a quarter-of-an-inch up to an inch of ice has been tossed about by different weather models starting during the early morning hours on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday morning. That, according to Dudley, would likely put enough stress on the system to bring down power lines and even snap power poles.