Possible Motive Emerges in Double Murder

As we reported first yesterday, a motive may be emerging in the double murder at Riverview RV Park in Miller County.  The suspect in the case, Gary Sweet of Rolla, had stayed at the campground for several months before being evicted in October.  Lake Ozark Police charged him with simple assault after an altercation late in the month.  Chief Gary Launderville says that may have been the impetus behind the Wednesday night slayings.

At a press conference yesterday, Launderville revealed Sweet used more than one weapon.  The Chief also said they are following up on several other leads but have no reason to believe anyone else was involved in the killings.

Technology may play a key role in the investigation.  Sweet was arrested in Phelps County.  When he was contacted by authorities there he claimed he had been home all night.  Police, however, say the hood on his vehicle was still warm to the touch.  In addition, a check of a phone number associated with Sweet indicated that his phone pinged cell towers in the Lake Ozark area during the time of the killings.  Police also have surveillance footage of the suspect exiting the murder house and firing shots into a neighboring RV.

