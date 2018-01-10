News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Possible New TCE Dumpsite

TCE

There may be another site where thousands of gallons of TCE was disposed of around Camdenton.  At a citizens committee meeting held last night, the DNR was told that the chemical was often pumped through a city lift station into another lagoon near the treatment plant.  DNR officials on hand said they’d take the information into consideration and will investigate the claims.  Also at last night’s meeting, the DNR told community members that they’ve reached an agreement with the city on the next round of annual water sampling.  Rather than city officials taking the samples, the DNR will take the samples themselves and test them.  In an effort to alleviate concerns and be responsive to the committee, they said they’ll attempt to have those test results back prior to the next meeting.

