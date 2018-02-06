News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Possible Problems Reported with Surgeries at GLW Community Hospital

More than 100 patients who underwent surgical procedures at General Leonard Wood Amy Community Hospital may be at risk due to improper procedures.  135 people will be notified by letter that some of the tools used in their procedures were not properly sterilized according to protocol.  The hospital says the surgeries involved all took place between August 1st of last year and January 26th.  The manufacturer of the instruments requires that they be separated into two pieces during pre-cleaning, but the hospital says that step was skipped.  The instruments did, however, go through the remaining sterilization process.

