Powell Proceedings Pushed Back 20 Days After Caseload Conference

It’ll be close to another month before any decisions are made regarding the case against a man accused of a beating death near the Bagnell Dam.  John Joe Powell faces six combined counts of armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the death of 55-year old Mark Johnson.  The case was part of a caseload conference held December 22nd in which Public Defender Justin Carver presented arguments seeking relief from the case, citing an overburdened and understaffed office.  The judge ordered both sides to present additional information before issuing a ruling.  They have 20 days to do so.

