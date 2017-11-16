It appears as though the powerboat national championship is on its way to Lake of the Ozarks. Mike Shepherd from Lake Race tells KRMS News that they’ve reached an agreement in concept with Race World Offshore to promote their national championship powerboat race event in September of 2018. They’re still working on details and expect to make a major announcement after Thanksgiving. Race World already has the race listed as part of the 2018 schedule on their website.
