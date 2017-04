The next step toward improving Osage Beach Parkway’s west side in Osage Beach is beginning to take form. The company that performed the study, HDR, will be holding a presentation on April 27th to show their proposals. Mayor John Olivarri says it will be held during a Special Board of Aldermen meeting.

NEWS-040717-PKWY WEST - 7th April 2017

HDR will be making their presentation at City Hall on April 27th at 6 o’clock.