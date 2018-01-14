A 20-year-old from Eldon wanted in Miller County for failing to appear on a felony drug charge and for questioning in connection to several thefts in Morgan, Cooper and Moniteau counties has been captured following a multi-county pursuit in a stolen vehicle and manhunt. The sequence of events started in Cooper County on Friday when authorities were investigating a stolen vehicle report. Moniteau County deputies spotted the vehicle starting the first pursuit before the vehicle was abandoned and an unnamed female subject being taken into custody. The male subject, identified as Preston James Cash, continued to flee on foot into a wooded area. The search was called off due to low visibility but continued during the early morning hours on Saturday when a resident back in Cooper County reported someone was trying to break in before taking another vehicle from their driveway. The second pursuit then came to an end in the Jamestown area, back in Moniteau County, after Cash allegedly rammed a deputy’s car before pulling into a farm along Highway-87. The deputy broke out a window on the vehicle tasering and pepper spraying Cash who was, reportedly, reaching for an item believed to have been a gun in the back seat. Several new charges are pending against Cash in Moniteau and Cooper counties including assault on a law enforcement officer. Cash is being held in the Moniteau County Jail.