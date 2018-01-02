Some millions of dollars in nationwide revenue are lost every year because of boats and other vessels that, often, go unregistered. Now there’s a program targeting those unregistered boats which continue to fall under the revenue-generating radar. Frank Peterson heads up the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. He says the group is working with state agency partners to help increase that revenue…
According to Peterson, there are an estimated 750-thousand to one-million boats which are unregistered. Currently, 19 or 20 states have teamed up with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation to increase registrations and corral some of that revenue.
