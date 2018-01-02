Some millions of dollars in nationwide revenue are lost every year because of boats and other vessels that, often, go unregistered. Now there’s a program targeting those unregistered boats which continue to fall under the revenue-generating radar. Frank Peterson heads up the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. He says the group is working with state agency partners to help increase that revenue…

NEWS-01-02-18 Boat Registration Program - 2nd January 2018

According to Peterson, there are an estimated 750-thousand to one-million boats which are unregistered. Currently, 19 or 20 states have teamed up with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation to increase registrations and corral some of that revenue.